When to use a self-executing function

I understand that the main difference between

(function(){ // code... })();

and

// code...

is the scope of the variables, but are there times when it is better to use (or not to use) a self-executing function?

For example, I have a simple show/hide script on 3 of my sites.

(function() { const x = document.getElementById("showHide"), y = document.getElementById("btnShow"); y.style.display = "inline-block"; x.style.display = "none"; y.addEventListener("click", function() { if (x.style.display === "none") { x.style.display = "inline-block"; y.innerHTML = "Less..."; } else { x.style.display = "none"; y.innerHTML = "More..."; } }); })();