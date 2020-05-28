When to use a self-executing function

JavaScript
#1

I understand that the main difference between

(function(){
  // code...
})();

and

// code...

is the scope of the variables, but are there times when it is better to use (or not to use) a self-executing function?

For example, I have a simple show/hide script on 3 of my sites.

(function() {
  const x = document.getElementById("showHide"),
    y = document.getElementById("btnShow");
  y.style.display = "inline-block";
  x.style.display = "none";
  y.addEventListener("click", function() {
    if (x.style.display === "none") {
      x.style.display = "inline-block";
      y.innerHTML = "Less...";
    } else {
      x.style.display = "none";
      y.innerHTML = "More...";
    }
  });
})();

It works fine on 2 of the sites, but on the 3rd I found it would only work if I removed the top and tail, ie the (function() {})();