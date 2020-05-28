When to use a self-executing function

I understand that the main difference between
(function(){
// code...
})();
and
// code...
is the scope of the variables, but are there times when it is better to use (or not to use) a self-executing function?
For example, I have a simple show/hide script on 3 of my sites.
(function() {
const x = document.getElementById("showHide"),
y = document.getElementById("btnShow");
y.style.display = "inline-block";
x.style.display = "none";
y.addEventListener("click", function() {
if (x.style.display === "none") {
x.style.display = "inline-block";
y.innerHTML = "Less...";
} else {
x.style.display = "none";
y.innerHTML = "More...";
}
});
})();
It works fine on 2 of the sites, but on the 3rd I found it would only work if I removed the top and tail, ie the
(function() { …
})();