When Should You Seek Medical Attention for Sleep Apnea?

If you have symptoms like loud snoring, gasping, or choking while you sleep, daytime lethargy, morning headaches, or trouble concentrating, get medical help for Weight sleep apnea. You should also see a doctor if your partner notices that you are breathing irregularly while you are asleep. Getting medical help is necessary in order to establish a suitable treatment plan and receive a correct diagnosis. Severe health issues like hypertension, heart disease, and st.roke can result from untreated sleep apnea. As a result, early intervention can enhance your quality of life and lower your chance of developing related health problems. Please do not hesitate to contact your healthcare practitioner for an assessment and advice if you believe you may have sleep apnea