When should removeEventListener be used?

#1

In what cases/scenarios should removeEventListener be used?

When would it be needed or necessary?

#2

The event listener can be removed when no interaction from a person is involved.

#3

Have I never needed to use this before?

Is it something that is used a lot?

#4

Event listeners are used to respond to events, which for the most part occur when a person interacts with the web page.

#5

With the curtain players, if it’s being opened once, and not again, it wouldn’t be used for that, right?

#6

By all the evidence that’s available, the curtains require an event listener.

#7

That means I wouldn’t be removing it.

#8

Events are the fundamental mechanism by which JavaScript does anything that occurs after the initial page load.

