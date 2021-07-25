When should removeEventListener be used?

In what cases/scenarios should removeEventListener be used?
When would it be needed or necessary?
The event listener can be removed when no interaction from a person is involved.
Have I never needed to use this before?
Is it something that is used a lot?
Event listeners are used to respond to events, which for the most part occur when a person interacts with the web page.
With the curtain players, if it’s being opened once, and not again, it wouldn’t be used for that, right?
By all the evidence that’s available, the curtains require an event listener.
That means I wouldn’t be removing it.
Events are the fundamental mechanism by which JavaScript does anything that occurs after the initial page load.