When selecting a checkbox show an input with ionic

Hello, everyone!
I’ve been looking for a long time and haven’t found anything like it. I want a function in typescript that when selecting a checkbox a text input appears next to it to enter numbers.
Ionic tags:
<button (click)="toggleShow()" type="checkbox" >show/hide</button>
<div *ngIf="isShown" class="row container-fluid" id="divshow" >
Div Content
</div>
Typescript function:
isShown: boolean = false ; // hidden by default
toggleShow() {
this.isShown = ! this.isShown;
}
So far I have this, but when selecting a checkbox, the text input appears in all the others.