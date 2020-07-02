When seed data to database error display?

#1

I work on php laravel mvc with my sql database
i do migration to database and structure moved success
so i need to move data
I write php artisan db:seed
I get error below
so how to solve this issue
data

#2

Is DatabaseSeeder.php in C:\Users\Ahmed-Salah\Desktop\ContactSystem\acellemail\database/seeds/ ?

#3

No file name DatatabaseSeeder on that path
so what i do to solve issue

#4

… put the file in that location?

#5

How to put on location

#6

my question how to add this fileDatabaseSeeder.php
this my question it is not exist on my app

#7

Find the file and put it in that location. I don’t know what file you are supposed to have. You might want to go back and figure out what file is supposed to be there from whatever package you installed.

#8

