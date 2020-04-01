I work on php laravel mvc with my sql database
i do migration to database and structure moved success
so i need to move data
I write php artisan db:seed
I get error below
so how to solve this issue
When seed data to database error display?
Is DatabaseSeeder.php in C:\Users\Ahmed-Salah\Desktop\ContactSystem\acellemail\database/seeds/ ?
No file name DatatabaseSeeder on that path
so what i do to solve issue
… put the file in that location?
How to put on location
my question how to add this fileDatabaseSeeder.php
this my question it is not exist on my app
Find the file and put it in that location. I don’t know what file you are supposed to have. You might want to go back and figure out what file is supposed to be there from whatever package you installed.