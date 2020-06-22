When run laravel project it display sqllite required error?

problem

when run laravel project it display SQLLITE3 required error?

I work on php laravel mvc project

windows 7 and php 7 or higher

my problem when run project laravel

and write

php artisan serve

then laravel project started 127:0:0:1:8000

when i open link above it redirect to link below

http://127.0.0.1:8000/install/system-compatibility

and php sqllite3 extension is required

every thing have green mark only sqllite3 is required with red mark

What I have tried:

i open php.ini on xamp and remove semicolon before

extension=sqllite3

and stop and restart service xamp and nothing happen and

still redirect to link above with error sqllite3 required

