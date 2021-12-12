When passing parameter from template literal to function - undefined

Hi @SJS,

console.log or console.dir are my first thoughts.

Taking the clicks out of the equation are you able to log the fetched data?

window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { fetch('http://localhost:8080/accommodations') .then(response => { return response.json() }) .then((data) => { console.dir(data) // what does it show? let output = '<h2> Search Results </h2>' data.forEach(function (hotel) { console.dir(hotel) // what does this show? is there a hotel.id? output += ` <div> <div class="d-flex justify-content-end mt-1"> <div class="btn btn-primary text-uppercase" data-hotel-id='${hotel.id}'>Book Now</div> </div> </div>` }) document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = output }) })

Just as an aside, your template string inside the foreach appears to be missing one opening div or has one too many closing divs.