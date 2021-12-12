When passing parameter from template literal to function - undefined

Hello!
I have this script which dynamically creates divs. I would like to pass parameters to the controller and be able to visualize the booking form after clicking Book button.
I get hotelId as undefined.
I would really appreciate if someone tells me what I am doing wrong and how can I get the id and pass it to the controller.
document.getElementById('showAll').addEventListener('click', showAll);
function showAll() {
fetch('http://localhost:8080/accommodations')
.then(response => {
return response.json()
})
.then((data) => {
let output = `<h2> Search Results </h2>`;
data.forEach(function (hotel) {
output += `
<div class="d-flex justify-content-end mt-1">
<div class="btn btn-primary text-uppercase" data-hotel-id='${hotel.id}'>Book Now</div>
</div>
</div>`;
});
document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = output;
})
}
$('body').on('click', 'button.btn', function() {
let hotelId = $(this).data('hotel-id')
console.log("Hotel id is " + hotelId);
fetch('http://localhost:8080/hotels/' + hotelId + '/booking-form', {
method: 'POST'
})
});
</script>