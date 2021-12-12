When passing parameter from template literal to function - undefined

Hello!

I have this script which dynamically creates divs. I would like to pass parameters to the controller and be able to visualize the booking form after clicking Book button.

I get hotelId as undefined.

I would really appreciate if someone tells me what I am doing wrong and how can I get the id and pass it to the controller.

document.getElementById('showAll').addEventListener('click', showAll); function showAll() { fetch('http://localhost:8080/accommodations') .then(response => { return response.json() }) .then((data) => { let output = `<h2> Search Results </h2>`; data.forEach(function (hotel) { output += ` <div class="d-flex justify-content-end mt-1"> <div class="btn btn-primary text-uppercase" data-hotel-id='${hotel.id}'>Book Now</div> </div> </div>`; }); document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = output; }) } $('body').on('click', 'button.btn', function() { let hotelId = $(this).data('hotel-id') console.log("Hotel id is " + hotelId); fetch('http://localhost:8080/hotels/' + hotelId + '/booking-form', { method: 'POST' }) }); </script>