When included.php is not there(customizing or redirection)

There’s a problem with using
file_exists; it doesn’t check your include path. Here’s an example. Suppose my PHP include path is
/usr/share/php/ and I do have a file there called
b.php. I also have a file called
a.php which is located in the same directory as my
include.php file, under my Apache document root.
Then suppose I put this code into my
include.php file:
<?php
include('a.php');
include('b.php');
echo "a.php exists: " . file_exists('a.php') . "<br>";
echo "b.php exists: " . file_exists('b.php') . "<br>";
?>
The output will be:
a.php exists: 1
b.php exists:
Even though
b.php exists,
file_exists('b.php') returns FALSE because
file_exists does not search the
php_includes path, which may be a list of multiple directories. If you want to use
file_exists, you’ll have to loop over all the directories in the
PHP include path when searching for it.
This is probably being nitpicky; maybe in @joon1’s case, it’s known that the include file will be found in exactly one place. In my experience, include files are located in multiple different directories.