When included.php is not there(customizing or redirection)

I have 2 php files, ie. include.php and included.php.

<?php include 'included.php'; ?>

The above is all code in include.php

And the below is all code in included.php.

Yes, this is included.php.

If a user opens include.php, the browsing result would be the following.

Yes, this is included.php.

So far so good.

Let’s suppose there is no included.php in the server,

If a user opens include.php, the browsing result would be the following…

Warning: include(included.php) [function.include]: failed to open stream:

I like to make the browsing result of “include.php” like the following instead of “Warning”.

Sorry! We have technical problems. Please try it later.

or