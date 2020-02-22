When i click on a h1 a table should appear but does not work?

This is part of a JavaScript college work, When i click on the h1 I want a table to display but Iam having trouble displaying the tr.
The table is only displaying the td and not the tr.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
table, td {
border: 1px solid black;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1 onclick="myFunction()">Table</h1>
<script>
function myFunction() {
var x = document.createElement("TABLE");
x.setAttribute("id", "myTable");
document.body.appendChild(x);
var y = document.createElement("TR");
y.setAttribute("id", "myTr");
document.getElementById("myTable").appendChild(y);
var z = document.createElement("TD");
var t = document.createTextNode("cell");
z.appendChild(t);
document.getElementById("myTr").appendChild(z);
}
</script>
</body>
</html>