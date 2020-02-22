When i click on a h1 a table should appear but does not work?

This is part of a JavaScript college work, When i click on the h1 I want a table to display but Iam having trouble displaying the tr.

The table is only displaying the td and not the tr.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> table, td { border: 1px solid black; } </style> </head> <body> <h1 onclick="myFunction()">Table</h1> <script> function myFunction() { var x = document.createElement("TABLE"); x.setAttribute("id", "myTable"); document.body.appendChild(x); var y = document.createElement("TR"); y.setAttribute("id", "myTr"); document.getElementById("myTable").appendChild(y); var z = document.createElement("TD"); var t = document.createTextNode("cell"); z.appendChild(t); document.getElementById("myTr").appendChild(z); } </script> </body> </html>