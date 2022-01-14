When I attempt to load trigger functions in another html, the functions aren't being triggered

Well typically JavaScript is executed on the page it is loaded into. Remember that often a browser is going to read the HTML file from top to bottom. When it finds the <script> tag and then immediately load in and execute that JavaScript code (which is often why you see advice to load those scripts towards the end of the page). If the element with the ID you are trying to target is not yet read by the browser at the time it reads the JS (lets say your DIV is defined after your <script> tag) it may not yet see the element.

Now without having seen your HTML or your JavaScript and how you are bringing it in, it is hard to say what is going on. Can you show us the code of both your HTML and JS files so we can see why it might not be working?