When I attempt to load trigger functions in another html, the functions aren't being triggered

Thankyou for the response!
Sidebar.JS file
const { BrowserWindow } = require("electron/main");
function Alert()
{
window.alert('hello')
}
function moveIconsLeft()
{
document.getElementById('btnReady').style.animation = "stateoverlayclose 0.45s ease 0s 1"
}
sidebar.html code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="sidebar.css">
<script type="module" src="commands.js"></script>
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="sidebar">
<div class="notready-reasons">
<div style="display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8,1fr); margin-left:-20px; width:100px; text-align: center; color:#FFFFFF; height:60px;">
<div id="btnReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="moveIconsLeft()" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Ready</span></div>
<div id="btnNotReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="moveIconsLeft()" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Not Ready</span></div>
<div id="btnBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick="moveIconsLeft() "><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Break</span></div>
<div id="btnEmail" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Email</span></div>
<div id="btnLunch" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Lunch</span></div>
<div id="btnComfortBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Comfort Break</span></div>
<div id="btnMeeting" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Meeting</span></div>
<div id="btnChat" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"><span class="tooltiptext">Web Chat</span></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="sidebar.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
CSS code:
@keyframes stateoverlayclose {
from { opacity: 1; left: 10;}
to {opacity: 0; left: -700px;}
}
Index.js code where the sidebar.html code is being loaded into another window. Thought I’d include this as well, although i don’t think this is the problem.
function reasonsHorizontal() // horizontal version
{
sidebar = new BrowserWindow({height:0, width:0, titleBarStyle: 'none', frame:false, resizable: false, backgroundColor: '#283243', webPreferences: { nodeIntegration: true,
contextIsolation: false}})
sidebar.loadFile('sidebar.html')
sidebar.setPosition(0, 0, true)
sidebar.setSize(1300, 100, true )
sidebar.setPosition(0,100, true)
sidebar.setMenuBarVisibility(false)
sidebar.setAlwaysOnTop(true, 'floating')
}
The alert function in the sidebar.js file is triggered no problem its only the moveIconsLeft() function which isn’t working which i don’t get either. The sidebar.css script is also being loaded into the html file with no issues, apart from the “stateoverlayclose” keyframe.