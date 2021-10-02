When Home button is clicked, video should stop

In it I changed button to buttons.

Also, in jslint there are no errors which is good.

https://jsfiddle.net/kx1utaw6/

Is that fine the way it is, or would other things need to be done to the code?

Can the code how it is written here, be improved further than this, or does this look good to you?

function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home"); stopButtons.forEach(function (buttons) { buttons.addEventListener("click", function (stopHandler) { player.stopVideo(); }); }); }

Continuing the discussion from Improving back/home button added to manageCover: