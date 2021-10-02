When Home button is clicked, video should stop

In it I changed button to buttons.

Also, in jslint there are no errors which is good.
https://jsfiddle.net/kx1utaw6/

Is that fine the way it is, or would other things need to be done to the code?

Can the code how it is written here, be improved further than this, or does this look good to you?

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100);

        const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
        stopButtons.forEach(function (buttons) {
            buttons.addEventListener("click", function (stopHandler) {
                player.stopVideo();
            });
        });
    }

Continuing the discussion from Improving back/home button added to manageCover:

Making improvements:

I think this would benefit being inside it’s own function.

Like this I think:
https://jsfiddle.net/x84reu2z/

 function createStopHandler(player) {
    const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
    stopButtons.forEach(function(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener("click", function(stopHandler) {
        player.stopVideo();
      });
    });
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createStopHandler(player);
  }
Improving back/home button added to manageCover
jslint is telling me this function does not get a name:
buttons.addEventListener("click", function () {

So I removed stopHandler from it.

Is that right?
https://jsfiddle.net/yLdgxve1/

function createStopHandler(player) {
        const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
        stopButtons.forEach(function (buttons) {
            buttons.addEventListener("click", function () {
                player.stopVideo();
            });
        });
    }

Wait a second:

I think this is the right way for it to be written:

Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/5hn1efaz/

Do I have this right?

This one gets named: addHandler
stopButtons.forEach(function addHandler(buttons) {

This one gets named: stopHandler
buttons.addEventListener("click",function stopHandler()

 function createStopHandler(player) {
    const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
    stopButtons.forEach(function addHandler(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener("click",function stopHandler() {
        player.stopVideo();
      });
    });
  }

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100);
        createStopHandler(player);
    }