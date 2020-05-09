When export data to excel error excel file not readable content?

problem

I work on angular 7 app I click button to export data from database to Excel it create file when i open it

give me error ( excel file not readable content ) why and how to solve issue this my problem .

I pass parameter value to stored procedure and execute it and get result from database then export it to excel .

Main issue why not export data to excel and how to make export correct this actually what i need .

Angular service.ts

GetSpByRevisionId(datarevision : any){ return this.http.post<any>('http://localhost:61265/api/report',datarevision) }

component.ts

public exportJsonAsExcelFile(json: any[], excelFileName: string): void { const worksheet: XLSX.WorkSheet = XLSX.utils.json_to_sheet(json); const workbook: XLSX.WorkBook = { Sheets: { 'data': worksheet }, SheetNames: ['data'] }; const excelBuffer: any = XLSX.write(workbook, { bookType: 'xlsx', type: 'array' }); this.saveAsExcelFile(excelBuffer, excelFileName); } private saveAsExcelFile(buffer: any, fileName: string): void { const data: Blob = new Blob([buffer], { type: EXCEL_TYPE }); FileSaver.saveAs(data, fileName + new Date().getTime() + EXCEL_EXTENSION); } getDataByRevision(RevId : any) { this.ReportData.forEach(function(e) { e.revisionID=RevId }); this._displayreport.GetSpByRevisionId(this.ReportData).subscribe(data=>{ console.log(data) this.exportJsonAsExcelFile(this.ReportData ,'datarevision'); }); }

component .html

<td> <button (click)="getDataByRevision(rep[0])">Download</button> </td>

Data below is result of API and angular above and this data Exactly must show on Excel But this Not Done