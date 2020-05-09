When export data to excel error excel file not readable content?

problem
I work on angular 7 app I click button to export data from database to Excel it create file when i open it
give me error ( excel file not readable content ) why and how to solve issue this my problem .
I pass parameter value to stored procedure and execute it and get result from database then export it to excel .
Main issue why not export data to excel and how to make export correct this actually what i need .
Angular service.ts
GetSpByRevisionId(datarevision : any){
return this.http.post<any>('http://localhost:61265/api/report',datarevision)
}
component.ts
public exportJsonAsExcelFile(json: any[], excelFileName: string): void {
const worksheet: XLSX.WorkSheet = XLSX.utils.json_to_sheet(json);
const workbook: XLSX.WorkBook = { Sheets: { 'data': worksheet }, SheetNames: ['data'] };
const excelBuffer: any = XLSX.write(workbook, { bookType: 'xlsx', type: 'array' });
this.saveAsExcelFile(excelBuffer, excelFileName);
}
private saveAsExcelFile(buffer: any, fileName: string): void {
const data: Blob = new Blob([buffer], { type: EXCEL_TYPE });
FileSaver.saveAs(data, fileName + new Date().getTime() + EXCEL_EXTENSION);
}
getDataByRevision(RevId : any)
{
this.ReportData.forEach(function(e) { e.revisionID=RevId });
this._displayreport.GetSpByRevisionId(this.ReportData).subscribe(data=>{
console.log(data)
this.exportJsonAsExcelFile(this.ReportData ,'datarevision');
});
}
component .html
<td> <button (click)="getDataByRevision(rep[0])">Download</button> </td>
Data below is result of API and angular above and this data Exactly must show on Excel But this Not Done
(3) [{…}, {…}, {…}]
0: {revisionid: 19253747, revisionname: "parts", revisioncity: "usa"}
1: {revisionid: 19253747, revisionname: "company", revisioncity: "russia"}
2: {revisionid: 19253747, revisionname: "family", revisioncity: "german"}
length: 3
__proto__: Array(0)