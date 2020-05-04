When display component reportdetails it display below menu?

I work on angular 7 and I have two components
first component is report component contain on left side menu and it is be router outlet on app.component
second component is table html exist on reportdetails component
but problem is second component - table html display below menu but i need it display on right of menu
so How to do that
first component report contain menu
report-category works!
<table *ngFor="let rep of reportlist">
<tr>
<td>{{rep.reportCategory}}</td>
</tr>
<tr *ngFor="let subrep of subreportlist">
<div *ngIf="subrep.reportCategoryID === rep.reportCategoryID">
<a href="/reportdetails?id={{subrep.reportID}}">
<i class="{{subrep.IconClass}}"></i>
<span class="title">{{subrep.reportName}}</span>
</a>
</div>
</tr>
</table>
second report component contain table that display below this is wrong
correct i need to display right of menu as picture below
reportdetails works!
<div>
<table class="table table-hover" >
<thead>
<tr>
<th>regulation</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let rep of reportdetailslist">
<td>{{rep.regulation}}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
![screenerror|690x387](upload://dDXcrGDSJU8p747HQXUf34y0rqB.png)