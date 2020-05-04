When display component reportdetails it display below menu?

I work on angular 7 and I have two components

first component is report component contain on left side menu and it is be router outlet on app.component

second component is table html exist on reportdetails component

but problem is second component - table html display below menu but i need it display on right of menu

so How to do that

first component report contain menu

report-category works!

<p>report-category works!</p> <table *ngFor="let rep of reportlist"> <tr> <td>{{rep.reportCategory}}</td> </tr> <tr *ngFor="let subrep of subreportlist"> <div *ngIf="subrep.reportCategoryID === rep.reportCategoryID"> <a href="/reportdetails?id={{subrep.reportID}}"> <i class="{{subrep.IconClass}}"></i> <span class="title">{{subrep.reportName}}</span> </a> </div> </tr> </table>

second report component contain table that display below this is wrong

correct i need to display right of menu as picture below

reportdetails works!

<p>reportdetails works!</p> <div> <table class="table table-hover" > <thead> <tr> <th>regulation</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr *ngFor="let rep of reportdetailslist"> <td>{{rep.regulation}}</td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

<p>reportdetails works!</p> <div> <table class="table table-hover" > <thead> <tr> <th>regulation</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr *ngFor="let rep of reportdetailslist"> <td>{{rep.regulation}}</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div>