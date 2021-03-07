When creating elements with Javascript they appear below my ‘popup-modal’ form

Oops sorry didn’t understand there was a difference between Java and JavaScript, thanks for letting me know.
And I have a simple demo along with the code, just have to figure out how to properly upload it. When I try to upload I get a message stating that new user can’t upload attachments.
Would copy and past work? Yikes - that copy and past only kind a worked as it really didn’t want to format the css-style section.
body {font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;}
/* The Modal (background) */
.modal {
display: none; /* Hidden by default */
position: fixed; /* Stay in place */
z-index: 1; /* Sit on top */
padding-top: 100px; /* Location of the box */
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%; /* Full width */
height: 100%; /* Full height */
overflow: auto; /* Enable scroll if needed */
background-color: rgb(0,0,0); /* Fallback color */
background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.4); /* Black w/ opacity */
}
/* Modal Content */
.modal-content {
background-color: #fefefe;
margin: auto;
padding: 20px;
border: 1px solid #888;
width: 80%;
}
/* The Close Button */
.close {
color: #aaaaaa;
float: right;
font-size: 28px;
font-weight: bold;
}
.close:hover,
.close:focus {
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
<div class="container">
<br><br><br>
<p>Click the button below to open the modal popup.</p>
<button id="myBtn">Open Modal</button>
<div id="myModal" class="modal">
<div class="modal-content">
<span class="close">×</span>
<p>Click the Input box below to show the calendar.</p>
<span>Date: <input name="datePicker"/></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="dtsel.js"></script>
<script>
var modal = document.getElementById("myModal");
var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn");
var span = document.getElementsByClassName("close")[0];
btn.onclick = function() {
modal.style.display = "block";
}
span.onclick = function() {
modal.style.display = "none";
}
window.onclick = function(event) {
if (event.target == modal) {
modal.style.display = "none";
}
}
instance = new dtsel.DTS('input[name="datePicker"]', {
direction: 'BOTTOM'
});
</script>