When creating elements with Javascript they appear below my ‘popup-modal’ form

Totally new to all this, especially Java. Grabbed some code that dynamically creates a Calendar, (works fine standalone), and tried adding it to other code I download which creates something of a modal popup page / form.

When trying to combine the two, the popup displays okay, but the Calendar shows up underneath it and is inaccessible.

I tired looking into the Java code but really not sure what going on.

Hi,

The position of elements on your page is ultimately down to CSS and their stacking level controlled with the z-index property. It may be that the script is outputting inline style rules but it’s still Css that controls how things look.

We’d need to see your whole code or a demo to help explicitly but the answer will most likely lie in setting a higher z-index for the item that is being covered. Z-index applies to positioned elements only (those that are position:relative or absolute or fixed).

Note that Java is another language completely and not to be confused with JavaScript that is in use here. :slight_smile:

Oops sorry didn’t understand there was a difference between Java and JavaScript, thanks for letting me know.

And I have a simple demo along with the code, just have to figure out how to properly upload it. When I try to upload I get a message stating that new user can’t upload attachments.

Would copy and past work? Yikes - that copy and past only kind a worked as it really didn’t want to format the css-style section.

body {font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;} /* The Modal (background) */ .modal { display: none; /* Hidden by default */ position: fixed; /* Stay in place */ z-index: 1; /* Sit on top */ padding-top: 100px; /* Location of the box */ left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; /* Full width */ height: 100%; /* Full height */ overflow: auto; /* Enable scroll if needed */ background-color: rgb(0,0,0); /* Fallback color */ background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.4); /* Black w/ opacity */ } /* Modal Content */ .modal-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: auto; padding: 20px; border: 1px solid #888; width: 80%; } /* The Close Button */ .close { color: #aaaaaa; float: right; font-size: 28px; font-weight: bold; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: #000; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; } 
<div class="container">

  <br><br><br>
  <p>Click the button below to open the modal popup.</p>
  <button id="myBtn">Open Modal</button>

  <div id="myModal" class="modal">

    <div class="modal-content">
      <span class="close">&times;</span>

      <p>Click the Input box below to show the calendar.</p>
      <span>Date: <input name="datePicker"/></span>

    </div>

  </div>
</div>


<script src="dtsel.js"></script>

<script>

  var modal = document.getElementById("myModal");
  var btn = document.getElementById("myBtn");
  var span = document.getElementsByClassName("close")[0];


  btn.onclick = function() {
    modal.style.display = "block";
  }


  span.onclick = function() {
    modal.style.display = "none";
  }


  window.onclick = function(event) {
    if (event.target == modal) {
      modal.style.display = "none";
    }
  }


  instance = new dtsel.DTS('input[name="datePicker"]',  {
    direction: 'BOTTOM'
  });
</script>