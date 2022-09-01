When changing the CSS of an existing theme (Woocommerce) is better to use the ID and Class...?

So Im changing some of the styling on an existing woocommerce theme. Using software called CSSHero and my console I am able to get the ID and classes for certain elements. Most of the changes are either at a global level or page specific. Should I reference the ID and Class or just the ID or only the Class… I am finding that #ID .Class works ok or #ID or even .Class.Class.Class as that is what is appearing in the hierarchy (for example some of the Classes for an element will say: Class=“footer-text year-copyright color-main” something like that. Then the console will show #ID.footer-text.year-copyright.color-main. If I use the last part of the class some times it doesnt work, I have to use the entire class name. Hope that makes sense. Im trying to get as close to the root element as I can but some of the CSS validators are saying “Dont use adjoining classes” when I dont have any other way to drill down further. Thoughts on this? Would appreciate some help. Thanks