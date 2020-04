Hi there,

I have a Whatsapp button which allows users to send a message to other people.

It works fine, but I cannot work out how to add a line break in the message.

Can anyone suggest a way of doing this?

This is my code:

<a href="whatsapp://send?text=Hi, '

' I found this and thought you might like it: '

' <?php the_job_permalink(); ?>" class="botao-wpp"><i class="fab fa-whatsapp"></i></a>

I;ve tried using: '

'

but it just displays the actual code.

Thanks