Can anyone tell me what’s wrong with this code that makes those social buttons arranged vertically? i want those to arrange horizontally. would appreciate your help. Thank you.
<style type="text/css">
.hbzsub {
background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
border: 1px dashed #ddd;
}
.hbzsube {
color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
background-color: rgb(11, 172, 227);
padding: 10px 0;
text-align: center;
font: bold 15px "trebuchet MS", "Tahoma";
width: 100%;
}
.hbzemailform {
width: 235px;
margin: 10px auto;
}
#hbzemailbox {
background-color: #FFF;
color: #747474;
width: 130px;
border: 1px solid #D8D8D8;
padding: 7px;
height: 18px;
display: inline-block;
vertical-align: top;
box-shadow: inset 0px 0px 5px #c2c2c2;
box-sizing: content-box;
font-size: 13px;
}
#hbzemailbutton {
background-color: rgb(243, 93, 92);
border: 1px solid rgb(215, 84, 83);
color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
width: 85px;
font: bold 13px "trebuchet MS", "Tahoma";
padding: 7px;
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
display: inline-block;
height: 34px;
}
#hbzemailbutton:hover {
background-color: #E64C4B;
border: 1px solid #BF4A49;
}
.hbzsignup-form {
margin-top: 15px;
}
.hbzsocial-icons {
overflow: hidden;
text-align: center;
display: block;
margin: 20px auto;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul {
margin: 0px auto !important;
text-align: center;
padding: 0px !important;
display: inline-block;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li {
background: transparent none repeat scroll 0% 0% !important;
border: medium none !important;
float: left;
list-style-type: none !important;
padding: 0px !important;
margin: 0px 5px !important;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li::before,
.hbzsocial-icons ul li::after {
display: none !important;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li a {
background: url("http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-qXV1qRPIjHY/UbqjmHPAHzI/AAAAAAAACUE/7_sAZf8tHLY/s1600/sprite_32x32.png") no-repeat scroll 0 0;
-moz-border-radius: 50%;
-webkit-border-radius: 50%;
display: inline-block;
height: 34px;
overflow: hidden;
text-indent: -999px;
transition: all 0.25s linear 0s;
width: 34px;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li a:hover {
background-color: #aeaeae !important;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li.social-facebook a {
background-position: -62px 1px;
background-color: #3b5998;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li.social-twitter a {
background-position: -254px 1px;
background-color: #00aced;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li.social-gplus a {
background-position: -95px 0px;
background-color: #dd4b39;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li.social-pinterest a {
background-position: -159px 1px;
background-color: #cb2027;
}
.hbzsocial-icons ul li.social-rss a {
background-position: -190px 0px;
background-color: #F87E12;
}
</style>