What's the right way to enter DKIM string into BIND zone file?

Hello!

I use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. I’m been having this annoying issue again with entering DKIM string (that long code) into my BIND’s zone file. In the past (for a different domain) I used to bypass that issue by first copying the string from OpenDKIM’s mail.txt file into NotepadQQ (it’s a Linux version of Notepad++). In Notepad the string didn’t break itself into pieces and I just pasted it into zone file and DKIM worked (and still works!) just fine. But recently I’ve got a new domain and I’m trying to setup e-mail for it. So here we go again. Same story, but my workaround doesn’t work this time. I did notice though that in this string that now I’m trying to enter (UNLIKE in my previous one) there are a few slashes too… Don’t know if that makes any difference… I’ve seen online a few solutions (like to break the string with quotation marks), but frankly I don’t understand how exactly to implement it in a real life… Here’s the string BTW:

"p=MIGfMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4GNADCBiQKBgQC3611SadfrxRDAgOQXaNLnde9/vsuSdeL4a5uy+JcxkCsgfjRiVlD9uwZBD+KgG2SkDdZ6+OVndZk3YuOpzmSmzwQz5VXLH5Nh/o2Z3oZnn/zqWtp+eyMaKR1jnznxPNT6/DPvOEWxbNybbNtYlWdHl5qHrzF7BUQdTVV8jGFxrwIDAQAB" ) ; ----- DKIM key mail forxxx