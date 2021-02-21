What's the problem with data that doesn't go into database؟

“before your prepare”

echo "C is $c";

The “prepare” is referring to the PDO function. The $c is referring to the variable. It is implied that for testing purposes the echo should be temporarily put before the prepare(s) that use the $c variable so that you can see what the value of that variable is at that point in the code flow.

i.e. If the value is not what you expect it to be, a problem exists prior to that bit of code. If it looks OK then there is likely a problem with the PDO code.