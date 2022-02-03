What's the point of getStaticPaths in next.js (in my working example)?

I’m new at next.js, I don’t understand the logic behind
getStaticPaths.
I’m creating an e-commerce website and I’m working on
categories/[slug].js, I have the following code:
export default function Home({ products, slug }) {
...
}
export async function getStaticPaths() {
return {
paths: [{ params: { slug: "1" } }],
fallback: true,
};
}
export async function getStaticProps(context) {
const products_res = await fetch(
`${API_URL}/categories/${context.params.slug}`
);
const products = await products_res.json();
return {
props: { products, slug: context.params.slug },
};
}
According to the documents Then Next.js will statically generate
categories/1. My question is what’s the point? I have a bad habit that I read the documentation as the last resort. I saw the solution in many tutorials but I couldn’t wrap my head around it.
Say I have 100 categories. Would/should I hardcode 100 slugs in there? If not, what’s the point in specifying one.
(Maybe no one has 100 categories but definitely a lot of products)
EDIT: Is this only if I want to generate a static site, otherwise I’d develop this as if it was a react app (using context or redux)?