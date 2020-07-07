For off page optimization. What’s the most effective backlinking activity?
Welcome to the forums, @soled316.
Before you embark on any link-building for SEO purposes, I strongly suggest you read the guidance from Google.
Any links intended to manipulate PageRank or a site’s ranking in Google search results may be considered part of a link scheme and a violation of Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. This includes any behavior that manipulates links to your site or outgoing links from your site.
Read the full article: https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en
Other search engines have similar policies, so think very carefully before taking any action and check the guidelines first to ensure you you are not risking a penalty.
https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a
https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml
Writing good content.
Google prefers pages with lots of text than bare pages.
You must first start by searching for bigger and well-known sites where you can post your content. Of course, there are a plethora of websites that offer to post your articles but not all of them are worth writing for. It should be reliable and authentic with a higher number of visitors. once you know where to publish your guest post, your next step should be to write high-quality content. It should be informative with engaging images or videos and if you can create an infographic, then it will be cherry on the cake. Quality is of utmost importance.
I would question whether it is better to write good quality content and publish it on a third-party site, where they will get the benefit of your article and associated traffic, or whether you should simply publish it on your own site and gain those visitors for yourself. I would suggest the latter.
Remember, too, that Google regards links you place yourself (what it describes as “not editorially vouched for”) as of little worth, and possibly even a violation of its guidelines, so if you do choose to try this, ensure you use reputable sites which monitor the quality of their content.
Most effective back-linking activity is to post quality stuff to famous websites. Famous websites are all paid, but if you want to get good back-linking than this will be the best option.
Secondly, if you don’t want to spend money on posting than you can always go for free bookmarking sites. This process is cost free, and works slow as compared to paid back-linking.
To conclude, Most Effective Activity is to post quality stuff on well-reputed sites, blogs, forums etc.
Most reputable sites - like this one - mark user-submitted links as nofollow. You should also check very carefully before posting a link to ensure the site permits it. Link-dropping is more likely to get you banned from a reputable site, rather than bring you any benefit.
Here are the best Activities for building Quality Backlinks :
-
Directory Submission on High authority websites
-
Web 2.0 links (Tumblr, Medium.com)
-
QnA Websites like Quora, Yahoo answers