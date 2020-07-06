What's the most effective backlinking activity?

scarlett1: scarlett1: once you know where to publish your guest post, your next step should be to write high-quality content.

I would question whether it is better to write good quality content and publish it on a third-party site, where they will get the benefit of your article and associated traffic, or whether you should simply publish it on your own site and gain those visitors for yourself. I would suggest the latter.

Remember, too, that Google regards links you place yourself (what it describes as “not editorially vouched for”) as of little worth, and possibly even a violation of its guidelines, so if you do choose to try this, ensure you use reputable sites which monitor the quality of their content.