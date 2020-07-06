For off page optimization. What’s the most effective backlinking activity?
Welcome to the forums, @soled316.
Before you embark on any link-building for SEO purposes, I strongly suggest you read the guidance from Google.
Any links intended to manipulate PageRank or a site’s ranking in Google search results may be considered part of a link scheme and a violation of Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. This includes any behavior that manipulates links to your site or outgoing links from your site.
Read the full article: https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en
Other search engines have similar policies, so think very carefully before taking any action and check the guidelines first to ensure you you are not risking a penalty.
https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a
https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml
Writing good content.
Google prefers pages with lots of text than bare pages.
You must first start by searching for bigger and well-known sites where you can post your content. Of course, there are a plethora of websites that offer to post your articles but not all of them are worth writing for. It should be reliable and authentic with a higher number of visitors. once you know where to publish your guest post, your next step should be to write high-quality content. It should be informative with engaging images or videos and if you can create an infographic, then it will be cherry on the cake. Quality is of utmost importance.