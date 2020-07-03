What's the most effective backlinking activity?

Welcome to the forums, @soled316.

Before you embark on any link-building for SEO purposes, I strongly suggest you read the guidance from Google.

Any links intended to manipulate PageRank or a site’s ranking in Google search results may be considered part of a link scheme and a violation of Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. This includes any behavior that manipulates links to your site or outgoing links from your site.

Read the full article: https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en

Other search engines have similar policies, so think very carefully before taking any action and check the guidelines first to ensure you you are not risking a penalty.

https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a

https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml