What's the javascript code on here that will get this to work?

I’m trying to get this to work without the use of update player size, that can be removed.
How it works is, you put numbers in and the height is supposed to change instantaneously.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/youtube_player_demo
Code
https://jsfiddle.net/k3c9r8qm/
<td class="player-demo-group-options">
<div class="player-demo-option-row">
<label for="aspectRatio">Aspect ratio:</label>
<devsite-select class="kd-button kd-menubutton player-demo-tooltip-zindex" menu-position="below"><select class="" id="aspectRatio" name="aspectRatio" onchange="setPlayerHeight(document.getElementById('aspectRatio').value, document.getElementById('playerWidth').value); return false;" is-upgraded="">
<option value="widescreen">16x9</option>
<option value="standard">4x3</option>
</select><div class="devsite-select"><label id="aspectRatio-label" style="display:none;">Select an option</label><button type="button" class="devsite-select-toggle" id="aspectRatio-button" aria-haspopup="listbox" aria-labelledby="aspectRatio-label aspectRatio-button">16x9</button><ul class="devsite-select-list" tabindex="-1" role="listbox" aria-expanded="false" scrollbars="" aria-labelledby="aspectRatio-button" style="left: 0px;" aria-activedescendant="aspectRatio-0"><li role="option" id="aspectRatio-0" class="devsite-select-item" data-index="0" aria-selected="false" aria-label="16x9">16x9</li><li role="option" id="aspectRatio-1" class="devsite-select-item" data-index="1" aria-selected="false" aria-label="4x3">4x3</li></ul></div></devsite-select>
</div>
<div class="player-demo-option-row">
<label for="playerWidth">Dimensions:</label>
<input id="playerWidth" type="text" class="player-demo-text-input" size="4" value="720" onkeyup="setPlayerHeight(document.getElementById('aspectRatio').value, document.getElementById('playerWidth').value); return false;"> x <span id="playerHeight">405</span> <button class="button-blue button" onclick="setPlayerSize(document.getElementById('playerWidth').value, document.getElementById('playerHeight').innerHTML); return false;">Update player size</button>
</div>
</td>