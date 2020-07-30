What's the javascript code on here that will get this to work?

I’m trying to get this to work without the use of update player size, that can be removed.

How it works is, you put numbers in and the height is supposed to change instantaneously.

https://developers.google.com/youtube/youtube_player_demo

https://jsfiddle.net/k3c9r8qm/

<td class="player-demo-group-options">
          <div class="player-demo-option-row">
            <label for="aspectRatio">Aspect ratio:</label>
            <devsite-select class="kd-button kd-menubutton player-demo-tooltip-zindex" menu-position="below"><select class="" id="aspectRatio" name="aspectRatio" onchange="setPlayerHeight(document.getElementById('aspectRatio').value, document.getElementById('playerWidth').value); return false;" is-upgraded="">
              <option value="widescreen">16x9</option>
              <option value="standard">4x3</option>
            </select><div class="devsite-select"><label id="aspectRatio-label" style="display:none;">Select an option</label><button type="button" class="devsite-select-toggle" id="aspectRatio-button" aria-haspopup="listbox" aria-labelledby="aspectRatio-label aspectRatio-button">16x9</button><ul class="devsite-select-list" tabindex="-1" role="listbox" aria-expanded="false" scrollbars="" aria-labelledby="aspectRatio-button" style="left: 0px;" aria-activedescendant="aspectRatio-0"><li role="option" id="aspectRatio-0" class="devsite-select-item" data-index="0" aria-selected="false" aria-label="16x9">16x9</li><li role="option" id="aspectRatio-1" class="devsite-select-item" data-index="1" aria-selected="false" aria-label="4x3">4x3</li></ul></div></devsite-select>
          </div>
          <div class="player-demo-option-row">
            <label for="playerWidth">Dimensions:</label>
            <input id="playerWidth" type="text" class="player-demo-text-input" size="4" value="720" onkeyup="setPlayerHeight(document.getElementById('aspectRatio').value, document.getElementById('playerWidth').value); return false;">&nbsp;x&nbsp;<span id="playerHeight">405</span>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<button class="button-blue button" onclick="setPlayerSize(document.getElementById('playerWidth').value, document.getElementById('playerHeight').innerHTML); return false;">Update player size</button>
          </div>
        </td>
So… you tell me.

What do you need the javascript to do?
How do you think you might go about that?

When you put a number into the width area, the numbers on the height side should be changing.

That’s how it works on here.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/youtube_player_demo

It seems that you need to multiply the width by the ratio to come up with an appropriate height.

Based on your previous involvement here, I’m pretty sure that you are capable of doing this. Why don’t you give it a go?