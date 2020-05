Hi,

Im building a website for a carpenter. He wants a page “Pay Your Bill” where the user can enter the amount and pay online.

Whats the simplest way to do this? PayPal or Stripe? With both I can find an easy solution based on a fixed amount, but I cant find an easy ‘out of the box’ way where the user specifies the amount. Perhaps the PayPal Donate button is the way to go?

Thanks