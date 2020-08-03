What's the difference of luxon's yyyy and y?

Here’s the docs: https://moment.github.io/luxon/docs/manual/formatting.html
It says that
y is “year, unpadded” and
yyyy is “four- to six- digit year, pads to 4”, but they have the same output.
Hi @Chronzam, they only have the same output for a year that has 4 digits already – try entering the date of Charlemagne being crowned Holy Roman Emperor, for instance.
As m3g4 is pointing out - padding only pads if the value is smaller than the minimum size. You can see this clearly in their examples as well - look at the difference between
M and
MM, where they use August (Month 8) as their example date.