What’s the difference between padding-top: 56.25%; / padding-bottom: 56.25%;

I keep seeing this written with either bottom or top.

Why do some put bottom and why top?

Is one way better or more proper?

https://jsfiddle.net/cjx3vrbg/

.curtain-ratio-keeper { position: relative; height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; overflow: hidden; background: transparent; }

https://jsfiddle.net/4e7ygv23/