What's the difference, and which way is better? Show/Remove classes

What would you say if someone asked you what happens when you click the cover? You would quite likely summarise what happens as “it shows the video”. That is the basis of what to name the function.

Here is the existing coverClickHandler function:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap"); show(thewrap); }

Three different things happen in that handler function.

hide the cover slide the curtain show the video

We should then have code that is as simple as:

hide(cover); slide(curtain); showVideo(curtain);

We could even combine hide and slide into an openCurtain function, letting us realistically simplify things to this:

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const curtain = openCurtain(cover); showVideo(curtain); }

After an easy update to the code, we have achieved that simplicity.

https://jsfiddle.net/z93kwsqn/

Keeping it simple is about making it really easy to understand what the code does and why.