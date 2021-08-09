What's the difference, and which way is better? Show/Remove classes

We can now easily see that showVideo and slideCurtain have zero parameters. Usually that’s a sign of a bad function, because it’s not capable of working under different situations. Usually is best when a function has one or two function parameters.
With slideCurtain, the curtain variable should be moved outside of the function and passed in as a function parameter.
function slideCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
...
}
...
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".outer");
slideCurtain(curtain);
}
The thewrap code in slideCurtain also should move out of the curtain code, and in to the showVideo code instead.
function slideCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
curtain.classList.add("fadeout");
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function slideCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
curtain.classList.add("fadeout");
}
...
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
We do need to pass curtain to the showVideo function, so in the startPlayingVideo function we can get the curtain and pass it from there.
function openCurtain(cover) {
...
return curtain;
}
...
function startPlayingVideo(cover) {
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/210pekoj/2/
There’s still a few things to deal with in that code, such as making sense of splitwrap.