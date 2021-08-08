What's the difference, and which way is better? Show/Remove classes

What’s the difference between doing this:
https://jsfiddle.net/dpavL376/

 (function manageCurtain() {
   "use strict";

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
     wrap.classList.remove("hide");
   }

And doing this?
https://jsfiddle.net/dpavL376/2/

 (function manageCurtain() {
   "use strict";

   function show(el) {
     el.classList.remove("hide");
   }

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
     show(thewrap);
   }
As with so many things, it depends.

In this case, it depends on whether you ever need to have the show() function available as a utility function in other areas of your code.

If you don’t need that, then the first example is equally valid, so long as it’s understood that it’s tied only to the .wrap class, and can’t be used for anything else, unless you refactored it.

With the second example, work is being kept to a minimum in the handler function. As handlers tend to get messy quickly and easily, It’s best for handlers to offload the work to other functions.

What would you say if someone asked you what happens when you click the cover? You would quite likely summarise what happens as “it shows the video”. That is the basis of what to name the function.

Here is the existing coverClickHandler function:

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const cover = evt.currentTarget;
     hide(cover);
     const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
     curtain.classList.add("slide");
     const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
     show(thewrap);
   }

Three different things happen in that handler function.

  1. hide the cover
  2. slide the curtain
  3. show the video

We should then have code that is as simple as:

hide(cover);
slide(curtain);
showVideo(curtain);

We could even combine hide and slide into an openCurtain function, letting us realistically simplify things to this:

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const cover = evt.currentTarget;
     const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
     showVideo(curtain);
   }

After an easy update to the code, we have achieved that simplicity.

https://jsfiddle.net/z93kwsqn/

Keeping it simple is about making it really easy to understand what the code does and why.

Thank you for explaining that.

The video isn’t showing here:
https://jsfiddle.net/zxm4ghyv/

What did I do wrong?

(function manageCurtain() {
   "use strict";

   function show(el) {
     el.classList.remove("hide");

   }

   function hide(el) {
     el.classList.add("hide");
   }


   function openCurtain() {
     const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
     curtain.classList.add("slide");
     return curtain;
   }

   function showVideo(curtain) {
     const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
     show(thewrap);
   }


   function delayHideSplitWrap() {
     setTimeout(function() {
       const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
       splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
     }, 3000);
   }

   function initSplitWrap() {
     const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
     splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
     delayHideSplitWrap();
   }

   function showVideo() {
     openCurtain();
     initSplitWrap();
   }

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const cover = evt.currentTarget;
     const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
     showVideo(curtain);
   }

   const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacketa");
   covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {
     el.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
   });
 }());
When asking for this kind of help, can you please also link us to the most recent working code for comparison, before things went wrong. Thanks.

Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/mqspoyj5/

After adding the bottom:
https://jsfiddle.net/L3725t8z/

I tried adding this to it:

   function openCurtain() {
     const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
     curtain.classList.add("slide");
     return curtain;
   }

   function showVideo(curtain) {
     const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
     show(thewrap);
   }


   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     const cover = evt.currentTarget;
     const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
     showVideo(curtain);
   }