Whats the best way to handle file exchange between multiple clients and admin

Hi All

I’m looking for suggestions (and some help) on the best way to handle file handling with PHP & MySQL.

The site requires projects to be uploaded by specific logged in users and submitted to the admin dept. The admin dept to then see the results on a table showing who’s uploaded what file, for admin to then download the file, review, re-upload the file & assign it to a specific user.

I was thinking, on the front end, the user fills a form, attaches the file and submits the form & file (using longblob for file?) to a table in the db.

On the admin side, they can then see the user by ID & name (SQL inner join required) and what file they have uploaded. Admin then download the file, review & adjust and then re upload the file and assign it to that specific user. Is there a better way of doing this?

Its imperative that the users files aren’t seen by other users.

Thanks in advance all.