Whats the best type of loop?

oh sorry, right. the inversion point’s backwards. ((x-1) % 3)+1 .

((x+a) % b) + c :

x is your input variable.

a offsets the list

b determines the reset point,

c manipulates the values.

It’s a bit like moving a parabola, if you did that in your maths classes.

so:

we have an X from 1 to infinity; we have a B that is 3 if we simply did x%3:

1 = 1

2 = 2

3 = 0

4 = 1

5 = 2

6 = 3

…