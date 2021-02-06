Whats the best type of loop?

I have a # which can be 1-20 and im trying to make a variable equal to 1,2, or 3 depending on which number is selected.

So

1 would equal 1

2 would equal 2

3 would equal 3

4 would equal 1

5 would equal 2

6 would equal 3

7 would equal 1

8 would equal 2

9 would equal 3

10 would equal 1

11 would equal 2

12 would equal 3

…

up to 20

so something like

switch ($circuit) { case 1: $leg = '1'; break; case 2: $leg = '1'; break; case 3: $leg = '2'; break; case 4: $leg = '2'; break; case 5: $leg = '3'; break; case 6: $leg = '3'; break; ... }

would work (but ineficient)

Would this be a better way?