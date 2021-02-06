Whats the best type of loop?

I have a # which can be 1-20 and im trying to make a variable equal to 1,2, or 3 depending on which number is selected.
So
1 would equal 1
2 would equal 2
3 would equal 3
4 would equal 1
5 would equal 2
6 would equal 3
7 would equal 1
8 would equal 2
9 would equal 3
10 would equal 1
11 would equal 2
12 would equal 3
…
up to 20
so something like
switch ($circuit) {
case 1:
$leg = '1';
break;
case 2:
$leg = '1';
break;
case 3:
$leg = '2';
break;
case 4:
$leg = '2';
break;
case 5:
$leg = '3';
break;
case 6:
$leg = '3';
break;
...
}
would work (but ineficient)
Would this be a better way?
oh sorry, right. the inversion point’s backwards. ((x-1) % 3)+1.
((x+a) % b) + c: x is your input variable. a offsets the list b determines the reset point, c manipulates the values.
It’s a bit like moving a parabola, if you did that in your maths classes.
so:
we have an X from 1 to infinity; we have a B that is 3 if we simply did x%3:
1 = 1
2 = 2
3 = 0
4 = 1
5 = 2
6 = 3
…
desired output is 1 2 3 1 2 3. value at the reset point is “1”, which means we have added 1 to all values in the actual list (0+1 1+1 2+1 0+1 1+1 2+1), so factor out the 1. x % 3 +1 gives us 2 3 1 2 3 1. Right numbers, wrong alignment. We need to shift the pattern to the right by 1, so we subtract 1 from the input: (x-1) % 3 + 1 gives us 1 2 3 1 2 3. We now match desired output.
I have a box with a bunch of circuit breakers on it, each circuit breaker is on a circuit (blue numbers). Each circuit breaker would also be assigned a leg (the red numbers which are grouped by 3 (1,2,3,1,2,3,1,2,3…)
function getLeg(int $circuit, int $numberofcolumns = 2, int $numberoflegs = 3) {
if ($numberofcolumns < 1 || $circuit < 1 || $numberoflegs < 1) {
// Ideally I'd do this in three different checks with useful exception messages, but for the sake of bevity...
throw new InvalidArgumentException('All arguments to getLeg() must be strictly positive');
}
return floor(($circuit-1) / $numberofcolumns) % $numberoflegs + 1;
}
See, information we didn’t have…
Personally, i’d do it a lazy way ($legs = str_repeat("123",7);), because you can index a string like an array. But then you’d have to convert to int as well during the pull.
I wrote the function in a hurry and should have paid more attention to meaningful variable names.
The logic behind the function was gained from the image. Two important factors were the maximum values of the columns and the row number (legs).
Supposing there were five $columns then the tripping points would be 5, 10, 15, 20.
When the $circuit values are equal to any of the tripping points then the modulus would be zero or
FALSE. Therefore the result $row = $circuit / $rows.
When $modulus is positive then maximum tripping point is calculated from the following:
$max = $circuit + $cols - $mod;
/=====================================================
function getResult
(
int $circuit, // 1..20
int $cols = 3 // MAX RANGE
)
: int // $row 1..3
{
// IS RESULT LESS THAN MAX RANGE
if($mod = $circuit % $cols) :
$max = $circuit + $cols - $mod;
else:
$max = $circuit;
endif;
return $row = $max / $cols;
}//
Edit:
I still cannot understand the logic behind the return value of your function