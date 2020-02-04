What's the best documentation you have ever read?

Consider the documentation of all the languages, frameworks, libraries, editors, extensions, etc you have ever read.
Consider the documentation of all the languages, frameworks, libraries, editors, extensions, etc you have ever read.
What’re the most well written and structured you can recall?
Personally, it would be Laravel docs for me.
I’m still new to Laravel but their documentation is superb. Not just that but the Laracasts are a fantastic watch aswell.
dont like to read in general also less of free time ,but at least can see smtn new about it . thanks for your thoughts.
I spent a lot of time using the Oasis (later called THEOS) multiuser operating systems, and I found that the documentation for that was very clear and easy-to-read. It may be that I remember it fondly because it was the first proper documentation I read in a work environment. We’re going back to the early 1980s, where we had a complete multiuser operating system and programming languages that were largely written by one person, and the documentation was written by his brother.
I find a lot of more modern documentation can be quite hard to follow - the temptation for people to put hyperlinks rather than explaining things is a particular bug-bear as it loses the flow of the original document. Of course, that might be because things are much more complicated now.
Machine language documentation. The type that most people would call assembler. Both IBM Mainframe (DZ9ZR003) and Intel X86 (Intel® 64 and IA-32 Architectures Software Developer’s Manual Combined Volumes: 1, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, and 4 | Intel® Software). They define the relevant material precisely without unnecessary fluff or whatever. They are highly technical and thereby might be difficult to understand but they need to be. Many years ago I tried to do something using Pascal and gave up and did it in assembler because the Pascal documentation was unclear.
Laracasts is awesome!
Yeah, I mean I don’t really read it from the very beginning till the end
I double on this! Sometimes it’s easier and faster describe the thing in the current context instead of the linking to to another page.