What's the best documentation you have ever read?

Consider the documentation of all the languages, frameworks, libraries, editors, extensions, etc you have ever read.
What’re the most well written and structured you can recall?
Personally, it would be Laravel docs for me.
I’m still new to Laravel but their documentation is superb. Not just that but the Laracasts are a fantastic watch aswell.
dont like to read in general also less of free time ,but at least can see smtn new about it . thanks for your thoughts.
I spent a lot of time using the Oasis (later called THEOS) multiuser operating systems, and I found that the documentation for that was very clear and easy-to-read. It may be that I remember it fondly because it was the first proper documentation I read in a work environment. We’re going back to the early 1980s, where we had a complete multiuser operating system and programming languages that were largely written by one person, and the documentation was written by his brother.
I find a lot of more modern documentation can be quite hard to follow - the temptation for people to put hyperlinks rather than explaining things is a particular bug-bear as it loses the flow of the original document. Of course, that might be because things are much more complicated now.