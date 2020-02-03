What's the best documentation you have ever read?

Consider the documentation of all the languages, frameworks, libraries, editors, extensions, etc you have ever read.
What’re the most well written and structured you can recall?
Personally, it would be Laravel docs for me.
I’m still new to Laravel but their documentation is superb. Not just that but the Laracasts are a fantastic watch aswell.