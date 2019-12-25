What's missing from this line of code?

I am missing some piece of syntax here, and its keeping my picture from showing up on the page. Who can read this and tell me what it needs to look like?
<a><img class="me"src="me2.jpg" width="250px" height="250px alt="me2" </p>
Thanks!
I am missing some piece of syntax here, and its keeping my picture from showing up on the page. Who can read this and tell me what it needs to look like?
<a><img class="me"src="me2.jpg" width="250px" height="250px alt="me2" </p>
Thanks!
You have no space after the class name quote and you are missing the closing quote on Hight and you have no closing tag
Thanks! Its late in the afternoon, and I need you to write it out for me, please, so I can see what it should look like. I made the changes you mentioned, but no picture yet! Thanks again.
Hi there lombardy160,
this is the corrected code…
<a><img class="me" src="me2.jpg" width="250" height="250" alt="me2"></a>
You really should make a habit of regularly using these tools…
…during, as well as the end, of the coding process.
coothead
When developing I include a PHP file that dynamically passes the current web page URL to HTML and CSS w3.org validation links. These links are positioned in a sticky footer.
There is also a JavaScript equivalent script:
< offtopic >
I checked out your CSS validator on this page of yours…
…and it returned this…
http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/check/referer
The HTML validator worked OK.
</ offtopic >
coothead
Many thanks for checking.
I also had problems and decide to valid their own link:
Sometimes it responded with the following message so it looks as though it is currently being updated:
IO Error : HTTP resource not retrievable. The HTTP status from the remote server was: 503.
https://validator.w3.org/nu/
I do use the w3 CSS validation on my site. I haven’t done it in so long, that I don’t know how you would use it on a file that’s not online. Might be stupid to say, but I’m not seeing that.
Okay, Coothead, thanks for your help. I learned code sufficient to make my own site, in order to learn some code, and save the money on having someone else do it.
There is a tab on the Validator which lets you choose “By file upload”. You can then navigate to the appropriate file on your computer and upload it.
Okay, this works. Can I feed it just a line of code, or do I need to put in the filename, and let it do its thing?
You can either use that tab and upload the entire file, or use the “By direct input” tab, and paste the code into the text area.
Yes…
coothead
As shown, you can. But be aware that at some point you will want to validate the page as a whole.
A number of valid fragments put together in a page may not necessarily be assembled in a valid structure.
<p><img src="me2.jpg" width="250px" height="250px" alt="me2"></p>
Try this. If you want to make a link with it you will need to add page reference.
<a href="location.com" target="_blank"><img src=""me2.jpg" width="250" height="250" alt="me2"></a>
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.