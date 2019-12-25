What's missing from this line of code?

#1

I am missing some piece of syntax here, and its keeping my picture from showing up on the page. Who can read this and tell me what it needs to look like?
<a><img class="me"src="me2.jpg" width="250px" height="250px alt="me2" </p>

Thanks!

#2

You have no space after the class name quote and you are missing the closing quote on Hight and you have no closing tag

#3

Thanks! Its late in the afternoon, and I need you to write it out for me, please, so I can see what it should look like. I made the changes you mentioned, but no picture yet! Thanks again.

#4

Hi there lombardy160,

this is the corrected code…

<a><img class="me" src="me2.jpg" width="250" height="250" alt="me2"></a>

You really should make a habit of regularly using these tools…

  1. W3C - Markup Validation Service
  2. W3C - CSS Validation Service

during, as well as the end, of the coding process. :winky:

coothead

5 Likes
#5

When developing I include a PHP file that dynamically passes the current web page URL to HTML and CSS w3.org validation links. These links are positioned in a sticky footer.

There is also a JavaScript equivalent script:

#6

< offtopic >

I checked out your CSS validator on this page of yours…

zipname=read-more-.zip

…and it returned this…

http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/check/referer :eek:

The HTML validator worked OK. :biggrin:

</ offtopic >

coothead

#7

Many thanks for checking.

I also had problems and decide to valid their own link:

https://validator.w3.org/nu/

Sometimes it responded with the following message so it looks as though it is currently being updated:

IO Error : HTTP resource not retrievable. The HTTP status from the remote server was: 503.
https://validator.w3.org/nu/

#8

I do use the w3 CSS validation on my site. I haven’t done it in so long, that I don’t know how you would use it on a file that’s not online. Might be stupid to say, but I’m not seeing that.

#9

Okay, Coothead, thanks for your help. I learned code sufficient to make my own site, in order to learn some code, and save the money on having someone else do it.

#10

There is a tab on the Validator which lets you choose “By file upload”. You can then navigate to the appropriate file on your computer and upload it.

by-file-upload
by-file-upload.png776×411 25 KB

#11

Okay, this works. Can I feed it just a line of code, or do I need to put in the filename, and let it do its thing?

#12

You can either use that tab and upload the entire file, or use the “By direct input” tab, and paste the code into the text area.

#13

Yes…

  1. click “Validate by Direct input
  2. click “More Options
  3. check the radio button for “Validate HTML fragment
  4. click “Check

more-options
more-options.png735×361 14 KB

coothead

2 Likes
#14

As shown, you can. But be aware that at some point you will want to validate the page as a whole.
A number of valid fragments put together in a page may not necessarily be assembled in a valid structure.

2 Likes
#15 
<p><img src="me2.jpg" width="250px" height="250px" alt="me2"></p>

Try this. If you want to make a link with it you will need to add page reference.

<a href="location.com" target="_blank"><img src=""me2.jpg" width="250" height="250" alt="me2"></a>
#16

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.