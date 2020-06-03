What's is the difference between FlexBox, Bootstrap and CSS grid?

Bootstrap is a framework that is separate from the css and html specs. It is basically an independent set of tools that combine html css and JS into predefined patterns that can be used to create web pages. It gives a systematic approach with predefined utility classes to create common web patterns.

Flexbox and css grid are part of the css specs and just another set of css properties that help construct layouts. They are great tools for laying out pages and can be used to create quite complex layouts more easily than was previously possible.

Learn html and css first and then you won’t need a framework like bootstrap although in large projects with multiple developers a framework can help organise things consistently.