What's better for any e-commerce website :Shopify or WordPress?

When debating between Shopify and WordPress for launching a new e-commerce site, both platforms offer compelling advantages. However, my preference leans towards WordPress for several key reasons.

WordPress, particularly when integrated with the WooCommerce plugin, offers an unparalleled level of customization and flexibility. This capability allows you to craft a site that truly reflects the unique aspects of your brand, which is essential in a crowded marketplace.

Moreover, WordPress excels in the area of search engine optimization (SEO). The platform allows for extensive SEO customizations which are crucial for improving your site’s visibility in search results. The ecosystem around WordPress, including its vast array of plugins and themes, provides an added layer of support for building a feature-rich e-commerce site.

Sooooo, let me know what you all thinking about those two platforms?