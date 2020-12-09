What would you call `x` in the following snippet?

If it helps to aid understanding, that code achieves the same as the following:

[1, 2, 3, 4].filter(function (x) { return x > 2; });

So yes, x is a function parameter.

Another way to approach this is that when arrow-notation has only one function parameter, the parenthesis are optional. Here is the arrow notation with the parenthesis.

[1, 2, 3, 4].filter((x) => x > 2);

For the same of clarity, I prefer to either put the function on a separate line:

[1, 2, 3, 4].filter( (x) => x > 2 );

or to use a named variable for the arrow-notation function:

const greaterThanTwo = (x) => x > 2; [1, 2, 3, 4].filter(greaterThanTwo);

In both cases, x being a parameter is easier to see and understand.